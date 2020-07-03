COAS Bajwa expresses grief over loss of lives in Sheikhupura train accident

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed grief on the loss of precious lives in tragic train accident near Sheikupura.

“Condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for early recovery of injured,” said COAS.

Earlier today, at least 20 people mostly Sikh yatrees died as Lahore bound 43-Up Shah Hussain Express hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike and Farooqabad railway stations.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, at least eight people have been injured in the accident, all of whom were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura. The bodies were also shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Following the accident, the divisional engineer was suspended by the railways' management, the PR statement added.

The PR statement said, “Action will be taken in accordance with the law against whomever is held responsible for this accident".