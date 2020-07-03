PM Imran says 'excellent' CPEC project to be completed at any cost
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
PM Imran says 'excellent' CPEC project to be completed at any cost
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, while calling the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) an excellent project for Pakistan's socioeconomic uplift, Friday said the gigantic multifaceted initiative would guarantee a bright future for the country.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the CPEC projects, the prime minister reiterated that the Corridor was the manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and the government would complete it at any cost to pass on its benefits to the citizens.

While applauding the performance of CEPC Authority, the prime minister directed for all necessary measures to further improve its working as well as capability.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the status of the ongoing projects under the CPEC.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Omar Ayub, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officers of the organizations concerned attended the meeting.

More From This Category
Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh ...
07:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PPSC to restart interviewing candidates as ...
07:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Two injured after two trains collide near Rahim ...
07:37 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
FIA nabs four allegedly working for international ...
07:00 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
LGS faculty members booked over sexually ...
06:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifts bodies of Sikh ...
05:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr