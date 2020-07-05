PM Imran directs to ensure strict implementation of SOPs to contain COVID19 spread during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to implement the strategy of smart lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit to National Command and Operation Centre on the occasion of completion of 100 days of its establishment, the premier lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions throughout the country against Coronavirus pandemic.

He also acknowledged the role and services of healthcare workers, emergency responders and management from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Imran Khan appreciated the resilience and adaptability of the nation to adjust to the new normal by following standard operating procedures and face the challenge of Covid-19 as one nation.

The Prime Minister was also informed as to how the strategy of smart lockdown has yielded results in balancing life and livelihood, keeping the economy afloat and addressing the issues of poor and the working class while containing the coronavirus spread.