Pakistan reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 53 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,302 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 11,886 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 551,842. As of Friday, the total count of active cases is 32,454.

The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.51 percent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,684 patients have recovered from the virus and 1,903 patients are still in critical condition. The total recoveries stand at 507,502.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

At least 249,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 159,705 in Punjab, 68,004 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,844 in Balochistan, 41,734 in Islamabad, 9,144 in Azad Kashmir and 4,913 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,840 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,059 in Sindh, 1,941 in KP, 196 in Balochistan, 478 in Islamabad, 270 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,122,447 coronavirus tests and 37,020 in the last 24 hours.