Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid contracts Covid-19
07:30 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus as Pakistan faces fifth wave of novel coronavirus triggered by Omicron variant.
More to follow...
