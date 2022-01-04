Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid contracts Covid-19

07:30 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus as Pakistan faces fifth wave of novel coronavirus triggered by Omicron variant.

More to follow...

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

