Afridi lauds Pakistan's mission in Dubai for 'exemplary role' during COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI – Federal Minister and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir visited Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai on Sunday.

Afridi is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss matters of national interest and welfare of overseas Pakistanis at relevant forums in Dubai.

During his visit to Consulate, Afridi interacted with officers and staff of the Consulate. Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali briefed the Minister about working of the Consulate and special efforts and initiatives taken from time to time for welfare of the community and improvising Consular Services for the Pakistani Community.

Shahryar Khan Afridi visited different sections of the Consulate and interacted with visiting Overseas Pakistanis and took their feedback regarding services being provided by the Consulate. He asked visitors for the problems they are facing, telling consulate general to speed up the process of resolution.

He appreciated the hard work of officers and staff of the consulate for welfare of Pakistani Community. He especially encouraged Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali for keeping his team motivated during the pandemic and leading from the front.

He further added that Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has played an exemplary role in facilitating Pakistanis to reach back home by arranging special flights and provision of all possible support during the Pandemic. Appreciating the exemplary performance of Consulate during Coronavirus Pandemic, Shehryar Afridi expressed hope that Consulate will continue to work with same zeal and fervour in future as well.

The minister said that the Consulate head helped around 61000 overseas Pakistanis return to their homes due to the pandemic situation in the UAE while over 17,500 ration bags were also distributed among the affected overseas Pakistanis stranded due to the pandemic. He also lauded the Consulate for the provision of laptops for overseas Pakistani students.

Afridi said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the overseas Pakistanis and the diaspora were an asset for the country and the state of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in helping the overseas community resolve their issues in the host country.