Juggun Kazim welcomes baby girl

10:18 AM | 12 Oct, 2020
Juggun Kazim welcomes baby girl
Congratulations are in order for Juggun Kazim and husband Feisal Naqvi as they have been blessed with a baby girl.

The actor-turned-host announced the news on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a picture of holding her newborn's hand.

Expressing her gratitude towards everyone who prayed for her, Kazim wrote,”Thank you all for your prayers and love. She is here. Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi, DOB: 9th October 2020."

Kazim got married to Naqvi in 2013 and are proud parents to two boys already. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

