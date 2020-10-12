PM Imran shares good news on Pakistan economy amid COVID-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said there is good news for the country's economy despite Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the premier said remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to 2.3 billion dollars in September this year, which is thirty one percent higher than last September and nine percent higher than August this year.

Despite Covid more good news for our economy. Alhamdulillah, remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 bn in Sept 2020, 31% higher than last Sept & 9% higher than August 2020. This marks the 4th consecutive month that remittances have remained above $2 bn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 12, 2020

This marks the fourth consecutive month that remittances have remained above two billion dollars, he added.