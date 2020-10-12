PM Imran shares good news on Pakistan economy amid COVID-19 crisis
11:06 AM | 12 Oct, 2020
PM Imran shares good news on Pakistan economy amid COVID-19 crisis
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said there is good news for the country's economy despite Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the premier said remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to 2.3 billion dollars in September this year, which is thirty one percent higher than last September and nine percent higher than August this year.

This marks the fourth consecutive month that remittances have remained above two billion dollars, he added.

