Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus
Share

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been tested positive for coronavirus after they were recently spotted partying together.

According to the Indian media, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended a statement that read, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. 

“Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests,” reported ANI.

Earlier, the ladies got snapped as they had a blast at Rhea Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Malaika Arora, Poonam Damania, and Masaba Gupta were also seen at the Christmas bash.

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's friendship has been going strong for years now. They are always there for each other and are often snapped together. 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched ... 03:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was India's 'Most Searched Female' celebrity in 2021 while the Bigg Boss 14 winner ...

More From This Category
First patient of Omicron variant dies in UK
06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy
06:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new mermaid ...
05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif pens a heartwarming note for her ...
05:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Inside Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's glittering ...
04:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ...
03:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus
06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr