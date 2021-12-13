Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy
Share

Congratulations are in order as popular sports presenter Zainab Abbas and her husband Hamza Kardae have been blessed with a baby boy, Taimur Hamza Kardar.

The 43-year-old television host shared the happy news on her Instagram handle. Penning a heartfelt caption, she beautiful encaptured multiple emotions running through her as she embraced motherhood.

Called the baby "her finest bit of work", she posted an adorable picture and wrote, "This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021. Our hearts are full,do keep us in your prayers ".

Moreover, the lovely photo received over 19,000 likes in less than two hours after it was posted. 

Back in September, Zainab announced that she was expecting a child. The sports news had shared a photo of her with her “travel partner,” revealing that she is expecting.

Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female ... 04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

Pakistan's cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has many jewels to her crown but recently the news of her debut with British ...

More From This Category
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for ...
06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new mermaid ...
05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif pens a heartwarming note for her ...
05:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Inside Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's glittering ...
04:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ...
03:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe ...
02:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus
06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr