Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy
Congratulations are in order as popular sports presenter Zainab Abbas and her husband Hamza Kardae have been blessed with a baby boy, Taimur Hamza Kardar.
The 43-year-old television host shared the happy news on her Instagram handle. Penning a heartfelt caption, she beautiful encaptured multiple emotions running through her as she embraced motherhood.
Called the baby "her finest bit of work", she posted an adorable picture and wrote, "This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021. Our hearts are full,do keep us in your prayers ".
Moreover, the lovely photo received over 19,000 likes in less than two hours after it was posted.
Back in September, Zainab announced that she was expecting a child. The sports news had shared a photo of her with her “travel partner,” revealing that she is expecting.
Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female
Pakistan's cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has many jewels to her crown but recently the news of her debut with British ...
