Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched celebrities in India
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched celebrities in India
Share

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was India's 'Most Searched Female' celebrity in 2021 while the Bigg Boss 14 winner late Sidharth Shukla topped the list of most searched male celebrities in India. 

However, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan who paved his way to headlines due to his arrest has become the second most popular Newsmaker in the country.

The search engine announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, giving netizens a glimpse of the most popular and searched personalities in the country.

While Kareena ranked number one, she was followed by beauties Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra on second and third slots. Alia Bhatt ranked fourth and Deepika Padukone fifth on the list.

According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list followed by Virat Kohli. In the most searched male celebrity, Salman Khan ranked second while Amitabh Bachchan ranked sixth and Akshay Kumar bagged the seventh position.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.

Juhi Chawla gives a precious gift to SRK's son ... 02:46 PM | 14 Nov, 2021

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is undeniably one of the finest and most versatile actresses in India. The 54-year-old ...

More From This Category
Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins ...
05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Hiba Bukhari makes things official with Arez ...
04:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new ...
02:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Junaid Jamshed remembered on fifth death ...
10:20 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
‘Dream come true’ – Aima Baig becomes ...
09:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble ...
09:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam 2021
05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr