Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched celebrities in India

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was India's 'Most Searched Female' celebrity in 2021 while the Bigg Boss 14 winner late Sidharth Shukla topped the list of most searched male celebrities in India.

However, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan who paved his way to headlines due to his arrest has become the second most popular Newsmaker in the country.

The search engine announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, giving netizens a glimpse of the most popular and searched personalities in the country.

While Kareena ranked number one, she was followed by beauties Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra on second and third slots. Alia Bhatt ranked fourth and Deepika Padukone fifth on the list.

According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list followed by Virat Kohli. In the most searched male celebrity, Salman Khan ranked second while Amitabh Bachchan ranked sixth and Akshay Kumar bagged the seventh position.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.