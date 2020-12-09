55 areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown to curb Covid-19 spike

LAHORE – The administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 55 areas of the provincial capital as COVID-19 cases witnessed a spike.

Under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Act, 2020, both entry and exit in these areas will be sealed until December 21.

Secretary Healthcare Punjab Muhammad Usman said that 55 areas of Lahore have been put under smart lockdown; imposing a ban on any sort of gathering in their vicinity.

“Shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices will remain closed in these areas,” he said adding that restrictions will be imposed on the movement of residents in these areas and only one person at a time would be allowed to leave home.

Medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, and laboratories will remain open 24 hours in these areas. “Collection points, hospitals, and clinics will also remain open round the clock in the areas,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 33 hotels, cafes, and restaurants were sealed after found violating the health-related SOPs. Two private schools, 21 marriage halls, and 74 shopping malls were also sealed by the administration.

