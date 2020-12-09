PakvsNZ: Green shirts finally begin training in Queenstown
ISLAMABAD/WELLINGTON – Pakistan cricket squad on Wednesday has returned to the cricket field for the first practice session after completing the isolation period of 2 weeks.
Earlier, the Pakistan cricket team had their exemption to train during isolation in Christchurch withdrawn by New Zealand’s Ministry of Health after 10 players of the squad tested positive for the Covid-19.
Pakistan team training session at Queenstown.#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/ANm6cddJo8— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2020
The team picked for Twenty20 Internationals followed them for a session in the afternoon.
Players appeared energized to be back on the cricket field. 31-year-old Haris Sohail explained the importance of returning to routine training. He said isolation was as difficult for them as it would have been for any other sportsperson.
"The moment we were told that isolation is over and we could return to cricket, everyone in the squad was excited and looked forward to the practice sessions," he shared, adding that the team had a very good opening session today and were happy to get back on the field.
Pakistan Shaheens training session at Queenstown.#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/QQfPudPExT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2020
Pakistan Shaheens will play four day game against New Zealand A from 17th December, while Pakistan’s national team will play 1st T20I against New Zealand on 18th December.
