New Zealand finally allows Pakistan to end isolation
Share
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan cricket team have finally been allowed to leave the isolation facility after 52 members of the squad tested negative for Covid-19 in New Zealand.
The samples were taken on Day 12 of the isolation period on Sunday.
Masks are off! 😷— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2020
Boys are out! ✈
Let cricket begin! 🏏#HarHaalMainCricket #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/T0M5OEi13a
The Pakistani squad will depart for Queenstown on Tuesday, leaving only one player behind who will join them on Thursday after completing his isolation period.
He will join the team in Queenstown from Auckland where he is under managed isolation.
After reaching New Zealand for the matches, six members of the Pakistan squad tested positive for the coronavirus during a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
Pakistan will play three T20Is on 18th, 20th and 22nd respectively, and two Test matches in New Zealand next month. On the sidelines, Pakistan Shaheens will also play two four-day games against New Zealand A on the tour.
Pakistan announces 18-man squad for New Zealand ... 11:19 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday has announced an 18-player men’s national squad for the three T20Is against New ...
- First PPP lawmaker submits resignation on PDM call09:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- New Zealand finally allows Pakistan to end isolation08:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Major threat alert issued as PDM announces Minar-i-Pakistan rally08:37 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- In a first, KPK approves bill to limit school bags weight08:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Mount Everest just got taller07:48 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- PM office apologises for tweeting pics without credits, says ...03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and Aiman Khan among Forbes' 100 Digital ...04:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation lawsuit – again!09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020