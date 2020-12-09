PM Imran to inaugurate mega projects in Sialkot today
11:54 AM | 9 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate mega projects in Sialkot today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate projects worth Rs17 billion on Wednesday.

Prime Minister aide on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said that PM will announce a comprehensive package for Sialkot worth 17 billion rupees during his visit to the city.

As per the sources, the premier will also meet with the business community. Dar said the prime minister would inaugurate business community's airline namely, AirSial of over Rs4 billion.

AirSial: Pakistan’s third private airline ... 12:33 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch Pakistan’s third private airline ...

He said that the prime minister would also inaugurate five more projects for the people of Sialkot, which include construction of drinking water plants, sewerage system improvement, and traffic re-engineering, and clean drinking project.

Rs2 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme had so far been distributed among the youth, he added.

AirSial's second A320 lands in Sialkot (VIDEO) 09:08 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – The second aircraft of Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial landed at the Sialkot ...

