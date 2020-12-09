PM Imran welcomes Biden’s plan against looted money
Web Desk
12:56 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
PM Imran welcomes Biden’s plan against looted money
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday embraced the US President-elect Joe Biden’s declared aim to target dirty money.

In a post on Twitter, the premier wrote, “I welcome US President-elect Biden’s declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money.” The prime minister tweeted sharing a media report saying,

“Developing countries are being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens.”

Joe Biden is expected to make a crackdown on illicit finance both at home in the United States, and abroad a centrepiece of his administration.

No NRO-like deal for corrupt leaders, PM tells ... 08:01 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan once again categorically denied giving an 'NRO' or clean chit to the ...

As per a report published in US-based Foreign Policy magazine, US president-elect and his top advisors have made the fight against dirty money as top priorities.

Joe Biden said “I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies,” Biden had said in his write-up in Foreign Affairs magazine.

Supporting the US president elect’s agenda; Khan reiterates that the developing countries were being impoverished by their corrupt elites.

PM Imran again says 'no NRO' as PDM flex muscles ... 02:50 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said giving an NRO and comprising with the people was easy but it ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate mega projects in Sialkot ...
11:54 AM | 9 Dec, 2020
55 areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown to ...
11:13 AM | 9 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, China hold joint air force drills near ...
10:33 AM | 9 Dec, 2020
KP task force on COVID-19 holds meeting at ...
11:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
First PPP lawmaker submits resignation on PDM ...
09:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
'Jinnah was right', Indians feel sorry for ...
10:37 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer contracts coronavirus
12:22 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr