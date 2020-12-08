COVID-19: UK grandmother, 91, becomes world's first person to receive Pfizer vaccine
LONDON – A nonagenarian woman has become the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 shot as part of a mass vaccination programme in the United Kingdom.
Margaret Keenan was given the injection at 06:31 GMT - the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be dispensed in the coming weeks, the BBC reported.
The grandmother, who turns 91 next week, told the British broadcaster it was the "best early birthday present".
Up to four million more are expected by the end of the month.
The total number of coronavirus in the UK stands at 1,737,960 while at least 61,434 people have died from the COVID-19 infection.
