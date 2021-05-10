Pakistan registers 3,447 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths in 24 hours
08:54 AM | 10 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 3,447 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 78 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,447 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 3,447 positive cases had been reported after 37,756 persons were tested for the deadly virus. The positivity ratio of the country in a single day stands at 9.12 percent.

The total number of active cases in Pakistan has risen to 80,375. The NCOC said Pakistan was treating 5,342 coronavirus patients across 639 hospitals in the country.

With the deaths of 78 people in a day, the total number of deaths from the virus stands at 18,993.

Let it be known that the most number of deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 27 people passed away while 26 people died due to the infection in Punjab.

On Sunday, all preparations have been finalized to open the largest vaccination centre in the port city to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process.

The centre is said to be the largest across Pakistan where an estimated 25,000 people could be inoculated in a day with round-the-clock service to be offered to visitors registered by the federal government for the jabs.

