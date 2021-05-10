Pakistan allows AstraZeneca vaccine for people above 40
10:43 AM | 10 May, 2021
Pakistan allows AstraZeneca vaccine for people above 40
ISLAMABAD – The top health authorities have decided to inoculate people above 40 years of age with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Sunday announced that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will also be administered to all people aged above in line with practices in many countries.

Pakistan on Saturday received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax facility.

Dr Faisal also welcomed the cooperation of the COVAX facility and all global partners including WHO, UNICEF, and others for the provision of 1.2mn vaccine doses to Pakistan under the COVAX program.1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford received and 1.2 million expected soon will supplement vaccines purchased by the government, he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, another stock of 1 million doses of Sinovac covid-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China through a special plane of the national flag carrier.

