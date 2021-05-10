Pakistan allows AstraZeneca vaccine for people above 40

ISLAMABAD – The top health authorities have decided to inoculate people above 40 years of age with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Sunday announced that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will also be administered to all people aged above in line with practices in many countries.

In addition to existing guidelines, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be administered to those over the age of 40 in line with practices in many countries — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) May 9, 2021

Pakistan on Saturday received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax facility.

Dr Faisal also welcomed the cooperation of the COVAX facility and all global partners including WHO, UNICEF, and others for the provision of 1.2mn vaccine doses to Pakistan under the COVAX program.1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford received and 1.2 million expected soon will supplement vaccines purchased by the government, he wrote in a tweet.

1.2m doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca arrive ... 02:32 PM | 8 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The first consignment of the British coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca arrived in Pakistan on ...

Earlier, another stock of 1 million doses of Sinovac covid-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China through a special plane of the national flag carrier.