Web Desk
11:46 AM | 10 May, 2021
Taliban declare three-day ceasefire for Eid, days after ‘killing more than 50 in Afghan capital’
KABUL – Taliban on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan to mark Eidul-Fitr, days after killing more than 50 people in Afghanistan capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the insurgents stated ‘Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid’.

The statement comes with a warning that if the enemy conducts any assault or attack during these days, stand ready to robustly protects and defend yourselves and your territory.

The truce announcement comes after the Afghan authorities blamed the militants for the bombing outside a girls’ school. Meanwhile, the Taliban denied the allegations leveled by Afghan authorities for their involvement in the Kabul attack.

Eidul-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of fasting during Ramadan – the most sacred month.

