Pakistan condemns deadly blasts targeting Kabul school
Web Desk
10:02 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns deadly blasts targeting Kabul school
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the reprehensible attacks at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan which led to loss of at least 40 people and injuries to dozens more, mostly female students.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

"At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity," according to the FO statement.

"The government and the people of Pakistan offer heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and prayed for quick recovery of the injured," the statement added.

Most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school, Reuters reported citing an official as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group was involved and condemned the incident.

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on ... 03:25 PM | 8 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque by the Israel ...

More From This Category
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash ...
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
President Alvi passes Parents Protection ...
08:50 PM | 8 May, 2021
PAKvZIM – Pakistan on top after Abid Ali hits ...
08:00 PM | 8 May, 2021
PM Imran and wife Bushra walk barefoot to ...
07:17 PM | 8 May, 2021
Prime suspect in British-Pakistani woman's murder ...
06:35 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan hands over dossier to ICRC for a medical ...
06:05 PM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr