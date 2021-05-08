Share Your #HappyEid and #RamadanSpirit on TikTok with OPPO

LAHORE -  Throughout Ramadan, the global leading smart device brand OPPO encouraged everyone to Share in Every Moment.

Maya Ali and Asim Azhar became a part of OPPO's theme to share love and spread happiness. OPPO also launched another campaign in which people were encouraged to help each other and share their stories with OPPO.

With Eid around the corner, OPPO is starting its #HappyEid campaign on TikTok. People can record their happy moments and share them with us.

OPPO is also launching a fun filter on TikTok after introducing the F19 Pro Limited Eid Edition. The filter will let you eat as many things as possible which will take TikTok by a storm! Try it and become a part of OPPO’s TikTok community. But don’t forget to remember those who need your support. While you enjoy delicious food this Ramadan, lend a helping hand to those who are not as privileged as you!

OPPO’s #HappyEid is also going to promote Sharing in Every Moment. Use OPPO F19 Pro to take your Eid selfies and also include anyone you can help during your Eid. Share their smiles and happiness with OPPO F19 Pro!

The Moonlight-inspired Crystal Silver OPPO F19 Pro has captivating features. The dual view video and AI color portrait video takes away your breath. You can use AI Color Portrait to capture beautiful moments.

AI color portrait works by recognizing the person in the shot with F19 Pro and can intelligently differentiate the person from their background. The Dual-View Video feature ensures that you do not miss any moment.

OPPO F19 Pro, with its ultra-sleek design, is the perfect gift you can give yourself this Eid. It is available in the market for Rs 49,999. Get yours before it’s too late! This breathtaking Crystal Silver smartphone will constantly remind you of the Eid moon and the happiness attached to it. 

