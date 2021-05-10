Punjab Governor’s son re-elected as member of Scottish Parliament
Web Desk
12:54 PM | 10 May, 2021
Punjab Governor’s son re-elected as member of Scottish Parliament
Share

GLASGOW– The son of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has secured a second term as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

The labour party leader, who is the first Muslim and Pakistani to become the leader of Scottish Labour Party, clinched victory in recent polls. Anas vowed that he would fight the case of other Pakistanis and the people of Glasgow.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also felicitated his son for getting elected as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

Taking it to Twitter, the PTI leader wrote ‘Congratulations to you and your colleagues for getting elected as a member of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) by the people of Glasgow’.

He also expressed gratitude to Glasgow residents for making him win this polls. ‘I remain grateful to Glaswegians who gave me the honour to become the 1st Muslim MP in GreatBritain and first Minority MP in Scotland’.

Speaking with British media, the Scottish Labour leader said his party was on a journey back, despite losing seats in the Scottish election. The party took 22 seats which were two down on the 2016 Holyrood result.

Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim ... 01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

LONDON – Scottish Labour on Saturday announced Anas Sarwar as the party’s first Muslim leader after he won ...

It is the lowest total for Scottish Labour since devolution saw the creation of the Scottish Parliament 22 years ago. However, Mr Sarwar, who has only been in his leadership role for 10 weeks, said the party was making progress,” report of international media cited.

More From This Category
Taliban declare three-day ceasefire for Eid, days ...
11:46 AM | 10 May, 2021
In a first, Bengali Imam says Azan at London’s ...
07:56 PM | 9 May, 2021
‘Tabdeeli hits Britain’ – UK politician ...
11:59 PM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistani origin Sadiq Khan elected London mayor ...
11:06 AM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on ...
03:25 PM | 8 May, 2021
Prince William, Duchess Kate launch their own ...
02:16 PM | 7 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir gets her nose pierced in latest vlog
01:56 PM | 10 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr