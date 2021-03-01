Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim leader of Scottish Labour party
LONDON – Scottish Labour on Saturday announced Anas Sarwar as the party’s first Muslim leader after he won the Scottish Labour leadership contest.
Anas, a Glasgow member of the Scottish parliament defeated Monica Lennon. The move comes ahead of an election for the country's devolved parliament in May.
The 37-year-old is the first Muslim and Pakistani to become the leader of the Scottish Labour Party.
Earlier on Saturday, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar tweeted that his son was elected as the Scottish Labour Party leader by securing 57.56% of votes. As a father I am overjoyed and proud to see you make history and take on the responsibility of rebuilding the Scottish Labour Party, he added in the tweet.
As a father I am overjoyed & proud to see you, @AnasSarwar make history & take on the responsibility of rebuilding the Scottish Labour Party.
I am sure that will do justice to the role with sincerity/commitment & will strive to meet the expectations of all who voted for you. https://t.co/albDeU6Mj9 pic.twitter.com/7ebyenIWyB— Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) February 27, 2021
On the other hand, Anas in his acceptance speech promised to be “brutally honest” with the people of Scotland.
It is to be noted that Anas is a graduate from the University of Glasgow and was a dentist in Paisley for five years before he became an MP.
