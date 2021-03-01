Sensational Saim seals Sind Amateur Golf title

LAHORE – Sensational Saim Shazli of Karachi Golf Club sealed the Sind Amateur Golf Championship trophy at Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

Saim virtually trampled the leader of the first two rounds, Hamza Shikoh. In the course of the final 18 holes, Saim showed command and control over his shot making and nerve free application of putting skills on the greens to emerge as title winner with three rounds scores of 75, 73 and 74 and a gross aggregate score of 222, six over par.

Sind Golf Association teamed up with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to show case their under construction largest cancer hospital in Karachi. As for the other performers in the gross section, young Yashal Shah (KGC) was runner-up with a three rounds aggregate score of 224 while at the same score was Arsalan Khan of Airmen Golf Club. Hamza finished fourth followed by Omar Khan (fifth), Saad Habib (sixth) and Omar Khalid (seventh).

In net category, Saad Habib won the first net with a score of net 212 while Zunair Khan secured second with net 217. In juniors U-14, Hamza Satti emerged as junior champion while Ayaan Ahmed Ali was net winner. The ladies net champion was Naghmana Atif while Nida Arfeen runner-up. Daniya Syed emerged as ladies champion. The senior amateur net title was lifted by Asad IA Khan while Zillay Nawab finished second. Khurram Khan became senior champion while Khalid Siddiqi earned second gross and Azhar Abbas third.

Governor Sind Imran Ismail graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and awarded prizes to the top performers in the presence of Sind Golf Association President Asad IA Khan and participating golfers and golf enthusiasts.