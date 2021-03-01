ISPR releases promo for Pakistan Day
Share
The military' media wing on Monday released the promo for Pakistan Day that falls on 25th March every year.
Carrying the message of one Nation, one Destiny, the 15-second clip starts with a beautiful design Pakistan’s map that turns in to flag.
The Pakistan Day is a national holiday, commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 23 March 1956 making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic republic. A Republic Day parade by the armed forces is often part of the celebrations.
-
- ISPR releases promo for Pakistan Day02:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- UBL posts strong Profits of over Rs34 billion in 202002:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Sensational Saim seals Sind Amateur Golf title02:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- IPC team annexes Challenge Cup title01:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 ...06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with ...05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021