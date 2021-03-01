ISPR releases promo for Pakistan Day

02:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
ISPR releases promo for Pakistan Day
The military' media wing on Monday released the promo for Pakistan Day that falls on 25th March every year.

Carrying the message of one Nation, one Destiny, the 15-second clip starts with a beautiful design Pakistan’s map that turns in to flag.

The Pakistan Day is a national holiday, commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 23 March 1956 making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic republic. A Republic Day parade by the armed forces is often part of the celebrations.

