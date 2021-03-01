Amitabh Bachchan undergoes successful eye surgery
Share
Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan left his massive fan following worried as he shared the news of his eye surgery.
The fan base's worries were finally eased as the 78-year-old megastar shared an update on his health.
Taking to his blog, the megastar expressed gratitude for the best wishes he received from the fans. The Piku star felt overwhelmed with the audience's love, though he did reveal that the healing progress is 'quite slow' and urged his fans to excuse him for his typos.
“Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,” Bachchan wrote.
View this post on Instagram
An impressive filmography for the senior Bachchan, he starred in more than 150 Hindi films with a career spanning more than 4 decades.
On the work front, he will be gracing the big screen with Rumi Jaffery directorial Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza on April 30. Moreover, the actor has Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra in the pipeline.
Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ... 12:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
MUMBAI – Bollywood's most famous actor Amitabh Bachchan has irked netizens after passing sexist remarks on his ...
-
- ISPR releases promo for Pakistan Day02:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- UBL posts strong Profits of over Rs34 billion in 202002:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Sensational Saim seals Sind Amateur Golf title02:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- IPC team annexes Challenge Cup title01:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 ...06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with ...05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021