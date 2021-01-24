Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ‘sexist’ remarks about IMF chief economist
12:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over 'sexist' remarks about IMF chief economist
MUMBAI – Bollywood's most famous actor Amitabh Bachchan has irked netizens after passing sexist remarks on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During the show, a question featured the International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. The participator was asked to name the organisation IMF chief economist works for.

While the question was displayed on the screen, the Big-B commented ‘Her face is so beautiful that it cannot be associated with the economy’.

Later, the Gopinath also took to Twitter and wrote Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!

On the other hand, as soon as the clip went viral, the netizens were quick to point out the “sexism” in Bachchan’s remarks.

Here are some reactions to the viral clip.

Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ‘sexist’ remarks about IMF chief economist
12:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

