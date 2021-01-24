Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ‘sexist’ remarks about IMF chief economist

MUMBAI – Bollywood's most famous actor Amitabh Bachchan has irked netizens after passing sexist remarks on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During the show, a question featured the International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. The participator was asked to name the organisation IMF chief economist works for.

While the question was displayed on the screen, the Big-B commented ‘Her face is so beautiful that it cannot be associated with the economy’.

Later, the Gopinath also took to Twitter and wrote Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!

On the other hand, as soon as the clip went viral, the netizens were quick to point out the “sexism” in Bachchan’s remarks.

Here are some reactions to the viral clip.

That's immature at best and low key sexist at worst https://t.co/cUkkP9ARKn — Marmik (@Marmik95073184) January 22, 2021

@SrBachchan says "So beautiful that she cannot be connected with Economics" ...UGH! More appalling is the IMF Chief Economist's reaction! As a student of Economics, quite disgusted by both☹ https://t.co/ojuUTaNbIw — Mandira Pattnaik (@MandiraPattnaik) January 22, 2021

Bacchan should just retire and enjoy life. https://t.co/ImlGkTz9Vn — Hamza Lakdawala (@hamzamlakdawala) January 22, 2021