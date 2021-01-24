Multan psychiatrist kills daughter, commits suicide 'over remarriage dispute'
Web Desk
01:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Multan psychiatrist kills daughter, commits suicide 'over remarriage dispute'
Share

LAHORE – Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Azhar Hussain allegedly killed his daughter Dr. Aliza and later on ended his life over a dispute for remarrying another woman, Daily Jang reported.

According to the report, the investigation into the murder and suicide case has revealed that the 66-year-old psychiatrist was adamant about remarrying while he had transferred all his assets to his only daughter. 

On the other hand, daughter Dr. Aliza was not happy with the plan of the second marriage. 

The report added that Multan based psychiatrist often get involved in domestic disputes with the wife. The domestic dispute escalated and he pointed a gun at his wife Bushra and the daughter accidentally gets shot in a bid to save the mother. Dr. Aliza was shot in the neck and was rushed to the hospital by but she passed away before she could avail the medical treatment. 

After the gruesome incident, he also tried to shoot his wife but the bullet got stuck in the weapon. He went to the room to change the ammunition but got terrified and later ended his life.

Psychologist commits suicide after killing ... 06:40 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

MULTAN – A senior psychologist killed his daughter, who was also a doctor by profession, over domestic dispute ...

More From This Category
Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V becomes third ...
02:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Karachi man posing as 'excise officer' gets ...
02:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Pakistani Ph.D. scholar bags top prize in Chinese ...
12:14 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Naked, tortured man found in car's trunk outside ...
11:38 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for UK, South ...
11:07 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Turkish president launches welding of third ...
10:30 AM | 24 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ‘sexist’ remarks about IMF chief economist
12:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr