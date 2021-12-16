Former FBR chief Shabbar Zaidi believes Pakistan is ‘bankrupt’

ISLAMABAD – Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi believed that Pakistan has gone bankrupt; terming the government’s claim that economy is doing well as wrong.

He concluded it during his wide-range speech at Hamdard University a day ago.

"We keep saying that everything is good, the country is running well, we have achieved great success and we brought tabdeeli (change) but this is wrong. In my view, the country is, at the moment, bankrupt and not a going concern.

"It is better if you decide first that we have reached bankruptcy and we have to move forward compared to saying everything is running well and I will do this and that. These are all things to deceive the people," Dawn quoted Zaidi as saying.

Responding to the storm created by a clip of his speech on social media, he said that his speech was misreported by a section of media.

“My speech in Hamdard University is being misreported. There was a presentation of half & hour. Only three minutes have been cherry picked. Yes I said that with this constant current account & fiscal deficit there are issues of bankruptcy & going concern but look at the solution,” he wrote on Twitter.

What I said was with a basis & conviction. I only want to say that whole speech is to read and listened. — SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) December 16, 2021

“What I said was with a basis & conviction. I only want to say that whole speech is to read and listened,” Zaidi added.