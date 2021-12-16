Lone survivor of India's top general chopper crash passes away
NEW DELHI – The only survivor of a helicopter crash that killed Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 on board last week has succumbed to his injuries.
It was announced by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Twitter. “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21,” read the statement.
“IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it added.
Group Captain Varun Singh was among the 14 people travelling in the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu.
IAF declared thirteen, including Rawat and his wife, dead but Singh survived and was put on life support.
In his condolence message on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh “served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism”.
“I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends,” he posted.
Varun Singh was serving at the Defence Services Staff College in the cantonment town of Wellington.
Bipin Rawat is the first Chief of Defence Staff of India – a position that the Modi-led government established in 2019 – which he assumed last year after retiring as a top military commander.
Rawat, 63, who is said to be a close aide of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has forty years of service as he commanded forces in occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.
