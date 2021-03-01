IPC team annexes Challenge Cup title

LAHORE – IPC team clinched the Corporate Challenge Cup title after defeating DPS team by 21 runs in the final played here at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground.

IPC team, batting first, posted 193 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated overs. Umair Azam emerged as top scorer with convincing 80 runs while Mohammad Siddique and Ahmad Raza claimed two wickets each. In pursuit of the required target, DPS team could score 172 runs. Ali Arham slammed 65 runs while Danish Ehsan bowled brilliantly and clinched three wickets.

Umair Azam was named the best player of the match for his excellent batting. Waqasud Din of AMT was declared the best batsman of the tournament, Hamad Aziz of XpertDigi was the best bowler while Muhammad Jawad of DPS was the best player of the tournament. After the final, a colorful closing ceremony was held, where the winning team and top performers were given away prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt said: “The Corporate Challenge Cup was organised by Premier Super League. Cricket is gaining popularity in the corporate sector, with the encouragement of all the teams, the tournament was completed in a better manner. Now we are going to start Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial T20 Corporate League, in which eight teams will exhibit their prowess and the top performing side will emerge as title winner.”