IPC team annexes Challenge Cup title
Web Desk
01:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
ipc team
Share

LAHORE – IPC team clinched the Corporate Challenge Cup title after defeating DPS team by 21 runs in the final played here at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground.

IPC team, batting first, posted 193 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated overs. Umair Azam emerged as top scorer with convincing 80 runs while Mohammad Siddique and Ahmad Raza claimed two wickets each. In pursuit of the required target, DPS team could score 172 runs. Ali Arham slammed 65 runs while Danish Ehsan bowled brilliantly and clinched three wickets.

Umair Azam was named the best player of the match for his excellent batting. Waqasud Din of AMT was declared the best batsman of the tournament, Hamad Aziz of XpertDigi was the best bowler while Muhammad Jawad of DPS was the best player of the tournament. After the final, a colorful closing ceremony was held, where the winning team and top performers were given away prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt said: “The Corporate Challenge Cup was organised by Premier Super League. Cricket is gaining popularity in the corporate sector, with the encouragement of all the teams, the tournament was completed in a better manner. Now we are going to start Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial T20 Corporate League, in which eight teams will exhibit their prowess and the top performing side will emerge as title winner.”

More From This Category
Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 – BN Polo bag ...
01:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Sensational Saim seals Sind Amateur Golf title
02:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Wishes pour in for ...
11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
PSL 6, Match 12: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad ...
10:40 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Shaheen shines in Qalandars enthralling win ...
11:55 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
No Pakistani bowler, all-rounder among top ...
09:34 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr