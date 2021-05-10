Babar Azam voted ICC Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for April which recognise and celebrate the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021, for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

Babar's match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points. He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

🔸 Three ODIs, 228 runs at 76.00

🔸 Seven T20Is, 305 runs at 43.57

🔥 Became the No.1 ODI batsman



Commenting on Azam’s performance in April, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said: “The world bats in two ways in white ball cricket. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this award.”

From the Australian camp, Alyssa Healy was deservingly named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2021. Healy’s consistency with the bat has been a significant part of Australia’s dominance, showing her class in all conditions and against all types of bowling in the recent series against New Zealand. Healy played three ODIs versus New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the leading run-scorer in Australia’s series victory over New Zealand that extended their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs.