Web Desk
12:28 PM | 10 May, 2021
Got any queries? Ask PM Imran directly via telephone tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in another session will take phone calls from the public on May 11.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote that under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’, Your Prime Minister With You, the premier would take direct telephone calls from the public at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Khan further remarked that the calls would be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media. People who want to talk to the Prime Minister can dial 051-9224900. He will begin taking calls at 1:30pm.

Earlier, PM took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020 to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, the premier has answered public queries on February 1, 2021 and April 4, 2021.

