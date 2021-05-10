Babar Azam pays rich tribute to his mother

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan captain and star player Babar Azam Sunday wrote a heartfelt note for his mother acknowledging her contributions in making him the person he is today.

On account of mother’s day, Azam took to social site Twitter and shared pictures of him with his mother besides writing a warm note. ‘Mama Ji, Beyond your love, support, care, and kindness I do not exist. Forever in your debt. May Allah SWT keep your shade on us. To all the mothers out there, you are the real essence of this world. You are the real architect of the society, the top ODI batsman captioned the post.

The right-handed batsman posted two pictures; one of the pictures is of his childhood in which he can be seen sitting in his mother's lap while the other one is of recent times.

Last year, Azam recalled how his mother gave him Rs 3,000 from her savings so that he could buy his first-ever cricket kit. ‘I still remember, my mother gave me Rs 3,000 from her savings, and I bought a kit and a brand new bat worth Rs 2,000. The happiness of buying [your] first-ever kit is unexplainable,’ Babar Azam revealed while speaking with a news outlet.