Pakistan President announces recovery from COVID-19
07:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has recovered from COVID-19, he announced in a tweet on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging app, the 71-year-old shared that he spent first full day at work today.

He further appealed to the nation to wear masks and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Earlier today, his son Awab Alvi shared a picture of the president, sitting on his official desk, pen in hand. 

"Happy to share that the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi slowly getting back to normal routine - with abundant official work piled up, he's been eager to return," the tweet read.

Alvi had announced on March 29 that he had tested positive for coronavirus, a few days after receiving the first coronavirus jab.

President Alvi had said he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 15, 2021, but added that immunity against the infection is only developed after receiving the second jab, which was due in a week.

He had also appealed to the masses to "continue to be careful" [and practice the government's coronavirus standard operation procedures] to keep themselves safe.

