Pakistan President announces recovery from COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has recovered from COVID-19, he announced in a tweet on Monday.
Taking to the micro-blogging app, the 71-year-old shared that he spent first full day at work today.
He further appealed to the nation to wear masks and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
With all your prayers & good wishes, I am Alhamdullillah out of Covid-19. Have spent my first full day at work today. Had only two days of fever & body aches, but weakness lingers. It is He who decides whose time has come & whose has not but please do continue with masks & SOPs.— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 12, 2021
Earlier today, his son Awab Alvi shared a picture of the president, sitting on his official desk, pen in hand.
"Happy to share that the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi slowly getting back to normal routine - with abundant official work piled up, he's been eager to return," the tweet read.
Alvi had announced on March 29 that he had tested positive for coronavirus, a few days after receiving the first coronavirus jab.
President Alvi had said he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 15, 2021, but added that immunity against the infection is only developed after receiving the second jab, which was due in a week.
He had also appealed to the masses to "continue to be careful" [and practice the government's coronavirus standard operation procedures] to keep themselves safe.
Norway PM slapped with fine for celebrating ... 01:53 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
OSLO – Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg fined 20,000 kroner (PKR 360,000) on Friday for breaching ...
- Pakistan asks Twitter to remove anti-judiciary content08:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran launches Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 to facilitate trade08:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan President announces recovery from COVID-1907:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Bilawal announces to quit PDM as differences deepen07:41 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Pakistan set 141-run target for South Africa in 2nd T20I07:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021