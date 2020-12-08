Pakistan extends tax return file date till tonight

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday announced that online income tax returns can be filed today till midnight.

The FBR spokesperson announced that all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9 pm tonight.

ایف بی آر نے وضاحت کی ہے کہ انکم ٹیکس گوشوارے جمع کرانے کی تاریخ میں توسیع سے متعلقہ ایف بی آر سے منسوب خط جعلی ہے.تاریخ میں توسیع نہیں کی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/BsZp0xlr0x — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) December 8, 2020

انکم ٹیکس گوشوارے جمع کرانے کی تاریخ میں مزید کوئی توسیع نہیں کی جائے گی۔ تمام کمرشل بینک ٹیکس گزاروں کی سہولت کے لئے آج رات 9 بجے تک کھلے رہے گے۔ @MJavedGhani

Moreover, all FBR field offices will be open to taxpayers until 10 pm, he added.

The FBR has further directed that help desks be created to receive any applications for an extension in the filing date.