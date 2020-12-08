Mount Everest just got taller
07:48 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Mount Everest just got taller
BEIJING – China and Nepal have jointly announced a 0.86m increase in the height of Mount Everest after the latest measurement.

The decision to mutually announce the height was made during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu last year.

The new height is 8,848.86m (29,032 ft), the Nepali Times reported on Tuesday.

Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both sides.

Officials at Nepal's foreign ministry and department of survey said surveyors from both countries had co-ordinated to agree on the new height.

Previously, Chinese authorities measured the mountain to its rock height while Nepalese authorities argued to include the snow on top of the summit.

