Virat Kohli’s Restaurant raided, admin booked over health code breach

BENGALURU – A high-end restaurant owned by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, has once again landed in legal hot water as police registered First Information Report (FIR) against establishment for violating public health and anti-smoking regulations, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The action comes after routine inspection conducted on May 29, during which officers raided the restaurant and found multiple breaches of COTPA guidelines. Most notably, the restaurant allegedly allowed smoking in non-designated areas, and had no designated smoking zone, which is a mandatory requirement under the law.

As the initial non-cognizable report (NCR) was filed, authorities later gets court permission to convert it into a formal FIR. The restaurant’s manager and staff have been named in the complaint. However, Virat Kohli himself has not been included in the FIR.

No official response has been issued yet by the restaurant’s management or Kohli, but public attention remains sharply focused as the controversy unfolds.