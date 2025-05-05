UN chief urges Pakistan, India to step back amid escalating tensions

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India to show “maximum restraint” as tensions between the two countries have reached alarming levels.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres warned that the current state of affairs between the South Asian rivals has reached “a boiling point,” raising serious concerns of a potential military confrontation. “It is essential to avoid a military conflict that could easily spiral out of control,” he emphasized.

The UN chief underscored the grave risks posed by any escalation, particularly given the nuclear capabilities of both nations. He stressed that the situation demands responsible leadership and urgent diplomatic engagement. “Now is the time for calm heads, for dialogue, and for stepping back from the brink,” Guterres urged.

The Secretary-General also reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to support any efforts toward peaceful resolution, urging both sides to prioritize the safety and well-being of their people over hostilities.