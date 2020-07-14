Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project

TEHRAN - Iran has dropped India from Chabahar rail project, cites delay in funding.

According to Indian media reports, the development came as China finalises a massive 25-year, $400 billion strategic partnership deal with Iran, which could cloud India’s plans.

Four years after India and Iran signed an agreement to construct a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan, the Iranian government has decided to proceed with the construction on its own, citing delays from India.

Last week, Iranian Minister for Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami inaugurated the track-laying process for the 628 km Chabahar-Zahedan line.

The railway line project was part of India’s commitment to the trilateral agreement with Afghanistan and Iran to build an alternate trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.