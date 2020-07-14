Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
04:43 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack by Armenian forces on the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan on Sunday, which resulted in several casualties.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said we extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

She said the unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences.

The Spokesperson said the recent provocative action is manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Reaffirming Pakistan's principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, she reiterated Pakistan's support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

