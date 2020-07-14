Asim and I share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension: Hania Amir
In a recent live chat with singer Aima Baig, Hania Aamir unveiled that she and Asim Azhar are not dating.
When a user enquired about Aamir's relationship status with Asim, she responded by saying,"We're great friends. We're there for each other and I even played a part in his video."
She also revealed an upcoming project she's working on, "And I'm going to make him help me with a song that I'm doing. He's going to be there for that and I hope I can make him do it."
Aamir further added, "But as far as relationships and 'are you together?' is concerned, I'm not with anyone."
"Her boyfriend is her work these days," Baig chimed in, to which Aamir said, "My work these days and myself these days."
The news has obviously taken everyone by surprise and ever since then, social media users have been speculating if the two broke up up or has Asim been friendzoned.
However, the Dilruba star savagely shut down all trolls. Hania shared a post celebrating the milestone of reaching 3 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for all the love and support. But at the end of the same note, she proved that she is very much capable of giving social media a shut-up call.
🤲🏻Every day I’m learning new things. About myself. About life. Every day I see myself learning, healing & evolving. I’m learning to be more thankful for the life I have. Thankful for the people I have in my life. The people who I have crossed paths with, the people that have taught me something. I say alhamdulillah for the good & the bad. I see myself respecting my affection, my love a little more. I see myself protecting my happiness. Protecting my heart. I see myself recognising the things that are not good for me. I’m learning to let go of the things that are not meant to be. I am growing stronger everyday & god knows how much I pray for everyone’s happiness. How much I pray that I stay true to my family, my job and my fans. Cannot be more grateful for the love my followers and my beautiful fan pages have shown me in these three & a half years of my career. Cannot be more grateful for the people I have in my life who support me, guide me and love me. I pray that everyone finds happiness & peace within themselves and believes in the power of Dua’. I pray that may everyone find what they’re looking for and if it’s not meant to be, may Allah give them the patience & strength to deal with it. Today this instagram family has grown to three million of you & I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an eighteen year old kid to the woman that I am today. I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day & make each one of you proud. Holla at my HANIANS and HANSIMS! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can. . P.S. ASIM IS A BEAUTIFUL PART OF MY LIFE AND WE HAVE SEEN SOME INSANE TIMES TOGETHER AND WE SHARE A BOND BEYOND ANYONES COMPREHENSION. WE CHOOSE TO LOOK AT AND ACKNOWLEDGE LOVE NOT HATE. THAT BEING SAID.. WE KNOW PAKISTANIO KA HUMOUR ACHA HAI LEKIN EASY HOJAO. SOCIAL MEDIA KAI TROLL SIPAHIYON! BILKUL FREE NA HO. AUR ZAYADA OVER BHI NAI! Shukriya! 🙏🏽🌟💅💃🏽💕🌻
"Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together,” the Ishqiya star penned, “We share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension. We choose to look at and acknowledge love, not hate. That being said, we know Pakistaniyon ka humour acha hai lekin easy hojao. Social media ke troll sipahiyon, bilkul free na ho aur zayada over bhi nahi. Shukriya."
"Today this Instagram family has grown to three million of you and I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an 18-year-old kid to the woman that I am today," continued Hania.
She further added, "I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day and make each one of you proud. Holla at my Hanians and Hanisms! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can."
