Asim and I share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension: Hania Amir

In a recent live chat with singer Aima Baig, Hania Aamir unveiled that she and Asim Azhar are not dating.

When a user enquired about Aamir's relationship status with Asim, she responded by saying,"We're great friends. We're there for each other and I even played a part in his video."

She also revealed an upcoming project she's working on, "And I'm going to make him help me with a song that I'm doing. He's going to be there for that and I hope I can make him do it."

Aamir further added, "But as far as relationships and 'are you together?' is concerned, I'm not with anyone."

"Her boyfriend is her work these days," Baig chimed in, to which Aamir said, "My work these days and myself these days."

The news has obviously taken everyone by surprise and ever since then, social media users have been speculating if the two broke up up or has Asim been friendzoned.

However, the Dilruba star savagely shut down all trolls. Hania shared a post celebrating the milestone of reaching 3 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for all the love and support. But at the end of the same note, she proved that she is very much capable of giving social media a shut-up call.

"Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together,” the Ishqiya star penned, “We share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension. We choose to look at and acknowledge love, not hate. That being said, we know Pakistaniyon ka humour acha hai lekin easy hojao. Social media ke troll sipahiyon, bilkul free na ho aur zayada over bhi nahi. Shukriya."

"Today this Instagram family has grown to three million of you and I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an 18-year-old kid to the woman that I am today," continued Hania.

She further added, "I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day and make each one of you proud. Holla at my Hanians and Hanisms! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!