Pakistan court reserves verdict on plea against PUBG ban
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:52 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistan court reserves verdict on plea against PUBG ban
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging ban on PUBG game in the country by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the PTA should have taken the advise from psychiatric before banning the game. The court asked the PTA's lawyer that under what section of the law the department had imposed ban on PUBG.

The PTA's lawyer adopted the stance that the game had been banned after the department had witnessed some anti-Islam material on it, to this Justice Farooq asked where it was mentioned in meeting minutes of PTA. Every game and material could be banned on the same pretext, the court noted.

The court observed that the PTA had to apply its own mind and mention the reason whatever the action it took. The PTA lawyer pleaded that there were some unethical scenes as well in the game, adding that it was banned on several complaints.

The bench asked the lawyer to mention any complaint which alleged the game having anti-Islamic material. The court said that the PTA should have taken decision as per law.

Lawyer of PUBG Company stated they his client company had attended the PTA meeting dated July 9, regarding the matter. The PTA told us about hearing but it was conducting consultation meeting, he said.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment on the case filed by PUBG company.

More From This Category
Second phase of easy startup loans for youth ...
11:54 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ...
09:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistani university announces fee waiver for ...
09:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO threat, ...
09:29 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus – Punjab extends lockdown till July ...
09:03 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream ...
08:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Glee star Naya Rivera is dead at 33
06:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr