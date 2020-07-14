Pakistan Navy inducts first Yarmook-class corvette

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has inducted the service’s first Yarmook-class corvette, according to PN’s Director General for Public Relations.

An induction ceremony for the ship, which is the first of two 2,300-tonne corvettes ordered from Damen in 2017, was held yesterday at the Karachi Naval Dockyard.

Induction ceremony of state of the art Corvette, PNS YARMOOK held at PN Dockyard, Khi. The Chief Guest, CNS Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi termed the induction as imp milestone for PN & said that PNS YARMOOK will act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/7H8nQALUp0 — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) July 13, 2020

PNS YARMOOK is latest warship, possesses cutting edge weapon & terminal defence systems. The ship can perform variety of naval Ops & transport helicopter & UAV simultaneously.

PNS Yarmook was launched by Damen at Galati, Romania in May 2019, and commissioned in February 2020. The vessel’s form factor is derived from Damen’s OPV 1900 design, and it features an overall length of 91.3 m, an overall beam of 14.4 m, and a hull draught of 4 m.

Powered by four Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines in the combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) configuration, the corvette can attain a top speed of about 22 kt, and a standard range of around 6,000 n miles at 12 kt.

It can accommodate a crew complement of 138, and one medium helicopter on its flight deck.

The 2nd Corvette PNS TABUK is expected to join PN Fleet in coming months.