2-year-old dies of polio virus in Lahore
Web Desk
05:34 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
2-year-old dies of polio virus in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – A 26-month old minor boy has succumbed to polio virus in Punjab capital city, local media reported on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Ravi Town, lost his life to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital.

According to the family, the boy suffered a stroke in June and was taken to nearby hospital where he was confirmed to have polio. Later, he was shifted to special unit for treatment of polio but he could not survive.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the government will resume polio vaccination activities on 20 July with a campaign in selected districts after a four-month suspension of all polio vaccination activities due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts included in the first round are Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, and parts of Karachi and Quetta with a target to vaccinate almost 800,000 children under the age of five.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.

More From This Category
Second phase of easy startup loans for youth ...
11:54 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ...
09:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistani university announces fee waiver for ...
09:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO threat, ...
09:29 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus – Punjab extends lockdown till July ...
09:03 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream ...
08:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Glee star Naya Rivera is dead at 33
06:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr