2-year-old dies of polio virus in Lahore

LAHORE – A 26-month old minor boy has succumbed to polio virus in Punjab capital city, local media reported on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Ravi Town, lost his life to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital.

According to the family, the boy suffered a stroke in June and was taken to nearby hospital where he was confirmed to have polio. Later, he was shifted to special unit for treatment of polio but he could not survive.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the government will resume polio vaccination activities on 20 July with a campaign in selected districts after a four-month suspension of all polio vaccination activities due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts included in the first round are Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, and parts of Karachi and Quetta with a target to vaccinate almost 800,000 children under the age of five.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.