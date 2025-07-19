Met office forecasts more rains, floods as another monsoon spell set to hit Pakistan

KARACHI – The Met office said monsoon currents are currently penetrating Sindh and upper parts of the country and likely to intensify in upper and central parts from 20th July.

It added that a fresh westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts on 21st July. under the influence of these meteorological conditions rain-wind/thundershower with isolated moderate to heavyfalls is expected in Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki and Larkana from 18th (night) to 20th July with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls (at times very heavy) is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu and Kurram from 21st to 25th July with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 20th to 25th July, while rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 21st to 26th July with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls (at times very heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from 20th (evening/night) to 25th July. While rain-wind/thundershower is also likely in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Kot Addu and Layyah on 18th (night)/19th & from 21st to 23rd July with occasional gaps.

The Met Office said rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Northeastern/southern parts (Lasbella, Awaran, Khuzdar, Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Kalat, Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai and Barkhan) on 18th (night)/19th & from 22nd to 25th July.

It warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir from 21st to 25th July.

Heavy Downpour may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Okara, Nowshera and Peshawar from 21st to 25th July.

“Landslides/mudslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 21st to 25th July,” read the alert.

Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.