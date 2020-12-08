Will hold elections if Opposition quits parliament, says PM Imran

07:26 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Will hold elections if Opposition quits parliament, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will immediately call elections as opposition parties resigned from the parliament. 

His statement comes hours after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reportedly agreed on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion to tender resignation at an appropriate time. 

PDM members 'to resign' from National Assembly 06:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has reportedly convinced Pakistan Peoples Party ...

The premier while talking to senior journalist said that he was confident about his party’s victory in elections if they are held. 

“We are ready to talk with opposition on every matter except accountability,” he said and reiterated that no any concession will be given to them. 

Accusing PDM, which is set to hold it’s another rally in Lahore on December 13, of creating unrest in country, he claimed that opposition alliance was being supported by a slew of foreign countries. 

He highlighted that some countries were against economic development in Pakistan. 

Talking about coronavirus situation in the country, he said that the pandemic could be controlled with public participation, adding that complete lockdown will prove disastrous for a country like Pakistan. 

He lamented that opposition and common people were not taking the COVID-19 resurgence seriously. 

PDM will not be allowed to hold rally but at the same time government will not bar it, the premier gave an unclear stance. 

More From This Category
Pakistan Navy marks 62nd Gwadar Day
05:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Pakistan extends Tax return file date till tonight
06:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
PDM members 'to resign' from National Assembly
06:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
King Edward VC accused of sexually harassing ...
05:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif’s wife declared proclaimed ...
04:44 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
PM office apologises for tweeting pics without ...
03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syeda Tuba Amir debuts in Bharaas
03:56 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr