Pakistan logs 313 new Covid infections, 4 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pakistan logs 313 new Covid infections, 4 deaths in past 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 4 people died of the novel disease while 313 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,659 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,281,872.

Pakistan conducted a total of 40,019 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.78 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,064. Around 309 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,230,734.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,479.

As many as 474,058 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,422 in Punjab, 179,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,467 in Islamabad, 33,434 in Balochistan, 34,532 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,406 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,997 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,611 in Sindh, 5,814 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ... 07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

NEW YORK - America's top health body — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has issued a ...

More From This Category
3 coal miners gunned down in Balochistan’s ...
11:51 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Czech model sentenced for drug trafficking walks ...
10:48 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Govt bars pharmaceutical companies from giving ...
10:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Huge fire guts more than 100 huts in Karachi's ...
09:53 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pakistan denies Indian media reports on seizure ...
11:20 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum takes charge as ISI DG as ...
08:36 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom and Jerry's real names revealed
10:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr