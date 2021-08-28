Bollywood beauty Sarah Ali Khan goes swimming in Ladakh
Web Desk
06:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Bollywood beauty Sarah Ali Khan goes swimming in Ladakh
Share

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a video of her swimming in a chilly water stream in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. The video has gone viral on the internet.

The beautiful Sara Ali Khan, who is making memories in Ladakh with her friend and fellow actress Radhika Madan, shared her swimming video on Instagram Story.

Sara Ali Khan, clad in her colourful swimsuit, can be seen taking a dip in the chilly water stream. The video of the Love Aaj Kal actor has gone viral on social media since she posted it on Instagram. Sarah, who flew to the Ladakh region with her friends on Wednesday, shared stunning photos with Radhika from the beautiful location.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan and the movie was released on December 25, 2020.

More From This Category
'I stand corrected my friend,' Anupam Kher tells ...
07:34 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while filming Mission: ...
05:22 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Sanam Chaudhry says she is 'turning to Allah'
04:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin announce their ...
03:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Babar Azam makes cricket fans swoon with new ...
04:17 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
'Gaming Kay Nawab' by Umair Jaswal released as ...
10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'I stand corrected my friend,' Anupam Kher tells Shehzad Roy
07:34 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr