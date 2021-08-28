Bollywood beauty Sarah Ali Khan goes swimming in Ladakh

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a video of her swimming in a chilly water stream in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. The video has gone viral on the internet.

The beautiful Sara Ali Khan, who is making memories in Ladakh with her friend and fellow actress Radhika Madan, shared her swimming video on Instagram Story.

Sara Ali Khan, clad in her colourful swimsuit, can be seen taking a dip in the chilly water stream. The video of the Love Aaj Kal actor has gone viral on social media since she posted it on Instagram. Sarah, who flew to the Ladakh region with her friends on Wednesday, shared stunning photos with Radhika from the beautiful location.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan and the movie was released on December 25, 2020.